46,000-plus Helped by Love Your Heart in February

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County released its 2023 Love Your Heart Report Tuesday, showing that the annual February public health campaign gave more than 46,000 people free blood pressure checks and saved 646 people from imminent medical emergencies like strokes or heart attacks.

The County started the Love Your Heart campaign at 15 sites in 2012. The goal was to help people to "know their numbers" with free blood pressure checks, and to promote education about the dangers of high blood pressure, which is often referred to as "the silent killer."

