Staying sober this Independence Day

 
Last updated 6/28/2023 at 5:16pm



Michael Leach

Special to the Village News

The Fourth of July is a joyous occasion filled with family and friends, fireworks, and freedom. July 4 is also America's top beer-drinking holiday. It’s estimated that over $1 billion is spent on beer during the Fourth of July. In addition, over $450 million is spent on wine.

It can be a challenging time for someone in recovery. The holiday is associated with excessive drinking and celebrating. Yet, it is not impossible to stay sober. Anyone in recovery can still enjoy the holiday to the fullest.

“Many relapses occur because of peer pressure...



