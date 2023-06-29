'NVoice Studios entertains at block party

Families enjoyed dancing to the music of the Gin & Tonix.

On Saturday, July 1, Sandra Kopitzke of 'NVoice Studios and Gin & Tonix sponsored a block party in her neighborhood just south of the Monserate Winery near Oak Cliff Dr. It was called 'NVoice Studios Front Yard Jazz. There were nearly one hundred people who showed up with their lawn chairs to sing, dance, and enjoy the perfect weather and entertainment against a beautiful backdrop of Fallbrook green rolling hills.

A stage was set up for Koopitzke's students, including her show choirs, Glee Club and Neighbor Tones, and a solo by Lily Reeder.

Attendees enjoyed two hours of patriotic music, show tunes, and music from several decades.

There was a Mac Truck serving classic and gourmet macaroni and cheese dishes, loaded french fries, and drinks.

Sandra said, "It was a wonderful afternoon and we look forward to another one maybe next year. Unless someone plans their own cul-de-sac party sooner and we come to sing!"