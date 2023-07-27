Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Riley to play beach volleyball for CSULB

 
Last updated 7/27/2023

Annie Riley is going to play beach volleyball at Cal State University, Long Beach. Village News/Shane Gibson photos

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Annie Riley made the Fallbrook High School girls volleyball team as a freshman in 2019 and was on the all-league first team both as a sophomore and a junior. Riley opted to focus on beach volleyball as a senior and was not on the 2022 Warriors, and the strategy paid off when Riley signed to play beach volleyball at Cal State University, Long Beach.

"I'm just really excited for the next four years," Riley said.

"Annie is a fabulous young lady. I'm looking forward to seeing how her future turns out," said Fallbrook volleyball coach Chip Patterson.

