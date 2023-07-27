Warriors reach girls lacrosse playoff semifinals

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 4:30pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Although Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team lost in the CIF Division II semifinals, the Warriors had previously not advanced that far in the playoffs.

“It was a great season,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg. “The girls played fantastic all year long, very consistent, great win-loss record.”

The 9-7 loss to Our Lady of Peace finalized Fallbrook’s season record at 17-3. A 5-0 Valley League mark gave the Warriors their first-ever league championship.

“The highlight of our season was definitely winning league,” Berg said.

The Warriors...