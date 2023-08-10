Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Grijalva graduates from Bradley University

 
Last updated 8/9/2023 at 7:53pm



PEORIA, Illinois – Wilian Grijalva, from Bonsall, graduated with a post Master’s certificate, while majoring in Family Nurse Practitioner, from Bradley University in May.

Grijalva was among more than 900 students who earned degrees. Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering students opportunities, choices and resources to build their futures.

Submitted by Bradley University.

 

