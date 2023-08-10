How to talk to your kids about drugs before they go back to school
Last updated 8/9/2023 at 7:02pm
Marcel Gemme
Special to the Village News
Speaking about drugs and alcohol does not have to be a one-and-done conversation. The best approaches tend to involve lots of frequent little talks and making it part of general conversation.
Amid the opioid epidemic and the ease at which teens can purchase drugs off social media, there is an increasing risk of fentanyl overdose. Resources like the Parent's Guide to Fentanyl and drug education help prepare youth to make responsible choices.
In California, close to 6,000 deaths were related to fentanyl in 2021, and it continues to be a significant pr...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)