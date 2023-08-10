Parkinson's support group to learn about care options

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join its monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to noon at the Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The speaker will be Sydney Kennedy, founder, CSA, CPRS, of Time to Move Care Placement, Inc. She will talk about “Care Options with A Positive Approach.”

Kennedy started her career in Canada becoming a leader in the HR industry in Alberta, before moving to Vancouver, BC, where she started a successful conference planning and production company for ent...