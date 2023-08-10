Scarecrows are coming back to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK - Scarecrows will be on parade in full creative scarecrow finery Oct. 1-31. The ScareCREW volunteers have been organizing and planning, designing and creating new scarecrows, and rebuilding and refurbishing the old since February.

Participation of businesses and the community helps achieve the goal of promoting tourism for the betterment of business. Everyone has an opportunity to participate in Scarecrow Days. In community spirit, there will again be a scarecrow contest. New this year, ScareCREW is excited to announce a scarecrow scavenger contest.

Fallbrook favorites will be b...