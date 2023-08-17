Health Fair benefits babies, kids and adults

At TrueCare's annual Breast Milk Drive, nursing moms, like Cristina Davis, rolled in coolers of extra breast milk to support at-risk babies. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – More than 400 kids and parents came out to the TrueCare annual Breast Milk Drive & Family-Fun Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12 at TrueCare San Marcos. Nursing moms rolled in gallons of extra breast milk in coolers to share the benefits of nutritious human donor milk for babies in need to help them thrive.

Families also enjoyed the family-friendly health fair with free goodies for attendees, fun activities for the kids, giveaways and prizes for the entire family.

Highlights from the event included:

· Breast Milk Donation Drive: Nursing mothers donated their excess brea...