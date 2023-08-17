FVA begins Phase 2 construction at Railroad Heritage Park

An original luggage cart has been donated to Fallbrook Village Association for Railroad Heritage Park by Fallbrook residents Roy and Linda Costello. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Have you seen the action on the corner of Elder Street and Main Avenue? The Fallbrook Village Association announced that Phase Two of the Railroad Heritage Park is underway including infrastructure, decking, fencing and the ticket booth with a clock.

The park will honor the past and educate a new generation about Fallbrook's rich agrarian past, present, future and the rail industry that made it possible. When completed, the downtown park will be opened daily to the public.

The community project is supported by donors who are coming forward to help. Fallbrook residents Roy and...