Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FVA begins Phase 2 construction at Railroad Heritage Park

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2023 at 6:15pm

An original luggage cart has been donated to Fallbrook Village Association for Railroad Heritage Park by Fallbrook residents Roy and Linda Costello. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Have you seen the action on the corner of Elder Street and Main Avenue? The Fallbrook Village Association announced that Phase Two of the Railroad Heritage Park is underway including infrastructure, decking, fencing and the ticket booth with a clock.

The park will honor the past and educate a new generation about Fallbrook's rich agrarian past, present, future and the rail industry that made it possible. When completed, the downtown park will be opened daily to the public.

The community project is supported by donors who are coming forward to help. Fallbrook residents Roy and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023