Longtime Fallbrook resident celebrates her 100th birthday

 
Last updated 8/18/2023 at 6:11pm

June Garrett will celebrate her 100th birthday Aug. 21. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Born Viola June Foglesong Aug. 21, 1923, she is one of seven children born to George and Gertrude Foglesong in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The family later moved to Nebraska City, Nebraska.

Her parents' ancestors migrated from Europe to America as far back as 1688. June married Joseph John Garrett of Nebraska City at age 17. (Joe died in 1999.)

Together, Joe and June produced eight children now ranging from 82 years to 60 years old who all will be attending her celebration.

Submitted by the Garrett family.

 

