Watercolorist Shafer Garcia to demonstrate at FAA meeting

This is the work of Helen Shafer Garcia.

FALLBROOK – On Sept. 16, Fallbrook Artists Association (FAA) welcomes Helen Shafer Garcia to its monthly meeting where she will be demonstrating watercolor collage techniques.

Shafer Garcia is a painter, mixed media, book arts, ceramics artist and award winning illustrator. Her watercolor illustrations have graced the cover of brochures, garden articles and advertisements of numerous international resorts and magazines for more than 35 years.

She holds a BA degree in Fine Arts with an emphasis in illustration and ceramics. She is a signature member of San Diego Watercolor Society and tea...