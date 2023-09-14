Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

The Bakers win again

 
Last updated 9/13/2023 at 6:26pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

"Side by Side II" by Karen Langer Baker

FALLBROOK – Larry Baker and Karen Langer Baker have each received awards in Escondido Art Association's latest themed show, "Society."

Baker's collage, "The Other Woman," was awarded an honorable mention. Langer Baker's monotype, "Side by Side II," received second place, and her watercolor painting on gesso, "Sunday Afternoon," took third place.

These, and many other wonderful works of art, can be seen at the Escondido Art Association's Gallery at 121 W. Grand Ave., Escondido, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. A reception is held every month on the second Saturday, a...



