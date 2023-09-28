Encore begins new season

Attendees celebrated the beginning of a new season with Fallbrook Encore Club at the 'Welcome Back' Picnic at Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK - The new Encore season is out of the chute, full speed ahead! Members benefited from an informative presentation by North County Fire at the September Coffee Meeting, where fire prevention and safety were discussed.

A special 'Welcome Back' picnic was held at Grand Traditions Estate and Gardens, where attendees enjoyed the beautiful scenic gardens, an appetizing picnic lunch and each other's company as they reconnected following the summer break. Encore's monthly activities are in full swing as well, with a broad array of games, gatherings and special events. Please refer to the...