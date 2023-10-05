Music students perform recital at Regency
FALLBROOK – On Sunday Sept. 17, Natasha Ragland's Music Studio presented a piano and vocal recital to residents, family and friends at the Regency.
Piano duets featured Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro," John Philip Souza, Rockabilly tunes, Spirituals, and American Folk Songs. Vocalists sang selections from "The Lion King," "Enchanted," "The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd," Campfire Girls, and Willie Nelson. Works of Debussy, Scott Joplin, and Clementi were also performed.
