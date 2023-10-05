Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Music students perform recital at Regency

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 8:42pm

Visiting Regency to perform for the residents are, from left, Natasha Ragland, Roxanne Constandse, Peter Li, Donna Wheeler, Ella Toma, Marilee Ragland, Emerson Brown, and Jack Ragland. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – On Sunday Sept. 17, Natasha Ragland's Music Studio presented a piano and vocal recital to residents, family and friends at the Regency.

Piano duets featured Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro," John Philip Souza, Rockabilly tunes, Spirituals, and American Folk Songs. Vocalists sang selections from "The Lion King," "Enchanted," "The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd," Campfire Girls, and Willie Nelson. Works of Debussy, Scott Joplin, and Clementi were also performed.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023