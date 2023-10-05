Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

The California Music Hall of Fame Awards: The stars were out and rockin' in Temecula!

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2023 at 9:01pm



Steven Schindler

Special to the Village News

A Temecula high school auditorium was the center of the rock and roll universe on a recent Saturday night. The California Music Hall of Fame Awards (CMHOF) had the walls shaking from some of rock’s most legendary stars.

If your musical tastes are more in tune with Elvis Presley, it was hosted by one of Elvis’s lifelo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023