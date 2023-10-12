Maureen Bridget Overton passed away peacefully on Sept. 22 with her loving children by her side after a brief illness. She died six days after her 90th birthday which she was able to celebrate with her family, margaritas and chile rellenos at her favorite restaurant.

Maureen was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Sept. 16, 1933, and when she was 5 years old, her family moved across the country to Los Angeles. Her father worked in Hollywood as an award-winning sound engineer, later passing along the profession to Maureen's two brothers. She graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1952.

After graduating high school, she moved to San Francisco where she married Harold Schmidt with whom she had two children, Kristie and Christopher.

In 1973, after Maureen and Harold's separation, she moved with her children to a six acre avocado ranch in Fallbrook where she became an active presence in the community.

Maureen was a multidimensional character. In addition to being a devoted mother, she wore many hats in her 90 years of life. As a young woman, she was a dedicated ballerina. Later she worked as a waitress, an avocado packer at Del Rey, a licensed real estate agent, and the president of Ray N. Bertelsen Construction, as well as owning Pyramid Jewelry and Loan in Carson City, Nevada. Most recently she worked as a volunteer at the Angel Shop.

She had but one regret in this life: that she would not get the chance to wear her new gold shoes. Her spirit may be comforted by the fact that her granddaughter Amelia is also a size 7, and will wear them proudly.

She is survived by her brother Richard and his wife Dianne, her children Kristie and Christopher, her daughter-in-law Jenny, and her granddaughters Elouise, Amelia, and Nina and her beloved dog Lulu. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred.

At Maureen's request, there will be no memorial service, but her beloved friends in Fallbrook are encouraged to raise a glass at the VFW to Maureen and a life well lived.