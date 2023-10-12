Artists welcome visitors to Open Studio Tour

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Artists Association held its first ever Open Studio Tour Sept. 30 and the response from the community was excellent.

FAA President Thom Lingle said, "We want to thank all of the artists that donated their time, opened their art studio and shared their passion by supporting this new adventure in art with people who came from Hemet and beyond; we thank the art tourists as well.

"We also appreciate the Grant we received from the Vintage Car Club last week that helped fund this event."

He added that the weather the day of the Studio Tour was a little gloomy and they...