Rewoldt and Mei to perform at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends free concert on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m., will feature saxophonist Todd Rewoldt and pianist Lesi Mei. This program is really wild, new, and eclectic. Those attending will be introduced to some unique piano/sax sounds. They are married and both have performed before at the library but not together.

Recognized for his virtuosity and seductive sound, Todd Rewoldt has established himself as a vital member of the modern music community. A graduate of the Eastman School of Music, Todd is equally comfortable performing in the styles of classical, m...