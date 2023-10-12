Schindler wins 3 awards for 'Fallout Shelter'

Steven Schindler displays his books at the San Diego Book Festival in August. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Steven Schindler, Fallbrook resident and contributing writer to the Fallbrook Village News, was a recent winner of several awards for his critically acclaimed novel, "Fallout Shelter."

"I was very pleased to be notified that I won three awards for my latest novel. It's very difficult for authors who aren't with the "Big 4" corporate publishers to get noticed. So, any recognition is greatly appreciated," Schindler explained.

The awards are:

Best Fiction, "New Adult" NYC Big Book Award. ("New Adult" is a relatively new fiction category for coming-of-age themes.)

Silver Medal,...