Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Schindler wins 3 awards for 'Fallout Shelter'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/12/2023 at 8:46pm

Steven Schindler displays his books at the San Diego Book Festival in August. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Steven Schindler, Fallbrook resident and contributing writer to the Fallbrook Village News, was a recent winner of several awards for his critically acclaimed novel, "Fallout Shelter."

"I was very pleased to be notified that I won three awards for my latest novel. It's very difficult for authors who aren't with the "Big 4" corporate publishers to get noticed. So, any recognition is greatly appreciated," Schindler explained.

The awards are:

Best Fiction, "New Adult" NYC Big Book Award. ("New Adult" is a relatively new fiction category for coming-of-age themes.)

Silver Medal,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023