Sullivan choir, guitar ensemble part of Padres game national anthem performance

Sullivan Middle School music teacher Stacy Pecore, center right, is seen with her choir and guitar students outside Petco Park on 2023 Fall Choir Night, Sept. 18.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego Padres home game Sept. 18 against the Colorado Rockies was preceded by more than 300 middle school and high school music students performing the national anthem, and 85 of those students were from Sullivan Middle School.

"They were thrilled," said Sullivan Middle School music teacher Stacy Pecore. "It was such a wonderful experience."

The Padres began Choir Night in 2011. Sullivan first participated in 2014 – when the Padres also hosted the Rockies – and had 47 students that year. Guitar ensemble performers as well as school show choirs w...