Just when you thought you understood annuities, what's a "charitable" gift annuity?
Last updated 10/12/2023 at 9:13pm
Jean Larsen
Legacy Endowment Community Foundation
Many people have heard about annuities, a tool in a financial planner’s or insurance agent’s toolbox, often a recommended and essential component of retirement planning. You sock away a dollar amount into an annuity and it has a pay-out rate for you which varies depending on your age, the annuity’s type and whether the annuity’s pay-out is variable or fixed. An annuity can create a steady and rather predictable income. So far, so good.
Commercial annuities are issued by insurance companies. When the payments eventually end, the i...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)