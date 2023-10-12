Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Just when you thought you understood annuities, what's a "charitable" gift annuity?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/12/2023 at 9:13pm



Jean Larsen

Legacy Endowment Community Foundation

Many people have heard about annuities, a tool in a financial planner’s or insurance agent’s toolbox, often a recommended and essential component of retirement planning. You sock away a dollar amount into an annuity and it has a pay-out rate for you which varies depending on your age, the annuity’s type and whether the annuity’s pay-out is variable or fixed. An annuity can create a steady and rather predictable income. So far, so good.

Commercial annuities are issued by insurance companies. When the payments eventually end, the i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023