Sustainable Saturday: Community Clean Up and Clothing Exchange

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, partnering with I Love A Clean San Diego and San Diego County, will host a Fallbrook Community Clean Up Day Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9-11 a.m., followed by a gently used clothing swap from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets, work gloves and litter grabbers to walk Fallbrook downtown streets to pick up litter and recyclables, as well as to clean up trash dumped along the Pico Promenade walking path and waterway.

FBA and ILACSD staff will host a check-in table at the Vince Ross Square in downtown Fallbrook at 102 S. Main Street. Attend a short talk at 9 a.m. to learn more about local watersheds and tips on recycling, then grab supplies and help clean up. The goal is to divert litter from the San Luis Rey Watershed and keep it from traveling to the Pacific Ocean as well as to keep Fallbrook streets clean for the health and wellbeing of all Fallbrook residents. The cleanup qualifies for community service credit.

Update your wardrobe at the Clothing Swap Party before the winter season and help divert textile waste from local landfills, helping the environment by creating a circular economy. Bring gently used clothing items to Vince Ross Village Square and exchange them for other items at no cost. Participating in the swap will help conserve natural resources, reducing the environmental footprint of producing new goods and building community.

Participants may register at http://www.cleansd.org/events.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.