Harriet Wilson – 'The Little Fellow'

Lord Hill, played by MJ Sieber, cavorts with Harriet, played by Keiko Green, in "The Little Fellow (or The Queen of Tarts Tells All) now playing in Old Town at The Cygnet Theater. Village News/Karli Cadel photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The Cygnet Theater opened the world premiere of "The Little Fellow (or the Queen of Tarts Tells All)," Wednesday, Oct. 25, about the life of a resourceful English courtesan in the 1830s.

Some people are old enough to recall there was a time when a production like this could not have mustered past the Hays Code, the Catholic League or the League of Decency.

That said, today it's like no big deal. After years of being desensitized by the national media pouring unabridged sexual content into our living rooms, the audience didn't even...