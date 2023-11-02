Warrior spikers place third in final league standings

Lose to Centurions in playoff opener

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team finished third in the final Palomar League standings.

The Warriors had a 6-4 record during league play. Mount Carmel High School also had a 6-4 league record, but Fallbrook defeated Mount Carmel twice while also defeating Ramona and Escondido high schools two times apiece. Mission Vista a...