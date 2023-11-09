Celebrate veterans' stories with Writers Read at Fallbrook Library

"Listen Up! Things I learned from the Military" is one of three published collections of the writing of the Veterans' Writing Group which will bring the books to sell and sign at the Writers Read event, Nov. 17. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series with open mic, will feature the members of the Veterans' Writing Group of San Diego County on Friday, Nov. 17. The reading is from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., in the library's Community Room, and begins with an open mic for poetry and prose.

The Veterans' Writing Group encourages and supports creative writing by military veterans of all conflicts, from WWII onward. The veterans meet monthly in North County to share their lives and stories –sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking, always ringing true.

Join the group for their annual Veteran's Day celebration visit to Fallbrook Library, as they share excerpts from their three published collections: "Stories that Must Be Told," "Listen Up! Things I learned from the Military," and "Away for the Holidays."

The reading will be followed by a discussion with the veterans, and copies of the group's books will be available for sale and signing.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

Writers Read does not meet in December, but the 2024 season will launch on Friday, Jan. 12, with bestselling author Matt Coyle and his newly released thriller, "Odyssey's End."

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.