Warriors given second seed in grid playoffs

Host Imperial tomorrow night

 
Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:22pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Oct. 28 CIF football playoff selection and seeding meeting went better for Fallbrook High School than the Warriors’ game the previous night, and the Warriors were given the second seed in the Division III playoffs.

Fallbrook was given a first-round bye and a Nov. 10 home game against seventh-seeded Imperial, who defeated 10th-seeded Valley Center in those teams’ first-round game Nov. 3.

A Fallbrook win would give the Warriors a home game for the Nov. 17 semifinal. The Division III championship game will be played Nov. 25 at Southwestern College. �...



