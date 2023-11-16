Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Holiday store benefits cats and dogs

 
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:52pm

Tabby is a 9 month old female Chihuahua.She is a very sweet, playful and friendly girl. Tabby is about 9 lbs. and is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She enjoys playing with other dogs her size. To meet Tabby, contact [email protected].

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary Christmas Store opened Nov. 1 at 746 South Main Ave. (next to Meineke). Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, through Dec. 24.

Donations of new and gently used holiday and decor items are accepted during business hours. All proceeds go to the care of the animals at the sanctuary. For more information, email [email protected].

 

