Holiday store benefits cats and dogs
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:52pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary Christmas Store opened Nov. 1 at 746 South Main Ave. (next to Meineke). Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, through Dec. 24.
Donations of new and gently used holiday and decor items are accepted during business hours. All proceeds go to the care of the animals at the sanctuary. For more information, email [email protected].
