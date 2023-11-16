Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Rotary Club goes back to school: Discovering FUESD's educational brilliance

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 4:44pm

Village News/FUESD photos

Rotarian Ron Hall is welcomed by a class leader at one of the elementary schools.

FALLBROOK – In a spirit of community collaboration, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook joined Superintendent Monika Hazel and FUESD leaders in an all-day tour of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD).

The purpose of this special initiative was to provide Rotary members with an exciting look inside the exceptional educational programs and achievements within the district, while emphasizing the importance of strong community partnerships.

The tour included visits to Fallbrook STEM Academy, Live Oak Elementary and Potter Junior High School, granting Rotarians an up-close look at...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023