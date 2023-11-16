Rotary Club goes back to school: Discovering FUESD's educational brilliance

Rotarian Ron Hall is welcomed by a class leader at one of the elementary schools.

FALLBROOK – In a spirit of community collaboration, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook joined Superintendent Monika Hazel and FUESD leaders in an all-day tour of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD).

The purpose of this special initiative was to provide Rotary members with an exciting look inside the exceptional educational programs and achievements within the district, while emphasizing the importance of strong community partnerships.

The tour included visits to Fallbrook STEM Academy, Live Oak Elementary and Potter Junior High School, granting Rotarians an up-close look at...