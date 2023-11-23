Adler and Blackburn to perform free concert
Last updated 11/24/2023 at 12:49pm
FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends free concert is on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. It will feature vocalist Robin Adler and her husband, guitarist Dave Blackburn, who are in their 18th year of leading their band Mutts of the Planet.
The duo will perform a show based entirely around the music of the great Joni Mitchell. Mitchell's long and diverse career has provided fertile ground for Mutts of the Planet to create a fascinating show that draws from all of Mitchell's artistic periods.
