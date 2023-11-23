Adler and Blackburn to perform free concert

Robin Adler and Dave Blackburn will perform Joni Mitchell songs for the Freaney and Friends free concert, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends free concert is on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. It will feature vocalist Robin Adler and her husband, guitarist Dave Blackburn, who are in their 18th year of leading their band Mutts of the Planet.

The duo will perform a show based entirely around the music of the great Joni Mitchell. Mitchell's long and diverse career has provided fertile ground for Mutts of the Planet to create a fascinating show that draws from all of Mitchell's artistic periods.

In addition to performing the songs, they often...