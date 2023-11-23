Pala Casino presents Laugh & Groove Music & Comedy Series

Free weekly concerts for players club members hosted by the Chiefs of Comedy troupe

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort is excited to present the Laugh & Groove music and comedy series. On select Tuesdays in December 2023 and January 2024, Privileges Players Club members can attend a free one-hour concert, featuring the nation’s top tribute bands and stand-up comedians from the Chiefs of Comedy group.

JR Redwater and the Chiefs of Comedy is a troupe of award-winning comedians that have been featured across the nation on stage and on TV, with appearances on Showtime, Conan, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Each show will feature different members of the troupe...