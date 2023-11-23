Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Silvergate Fallbrook celebrates Friendsgiving

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2023 at 12:48pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Silvergate cook Veronica Garcia serves up turkey and sweet potatoes to resident Bill Goggins at the event.

FALLBROOK – Residents of Silvergate Fallbrook enjoyed a delightful evening of sharing stories, giving thanks, and savoring the tastes of a holiday "Friendsgiving" dinner last week. The joyful occasion was highlighted by smiles, laughter, dancing, and heartfelt connections with friends and family.

The community's top-notch chef brought the evening together with culinary flair through a thoughtfully curated and delectable Thanksgiving menu, featuring a range of savory meats, traditional holiday favorites and delightful, sweet treats.

The atmosphere was enriched by heart-warming piano melod...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023