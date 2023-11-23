Silvergate Fallbrook celebrates Friendsgiving

Silvergate cook Veronica Garcia serves up turkey and sweet potatoes to resident Bill Goggins at the event.

FALLBROOK – Residents of Silvergate Fallbrook enjoyed a delightful evening of sharing stories, giving thanks, and savoring the tastes of a holiday "Friendsgiving" dinner last week. The joyful occasion was highlighted by smiles, laughter, dancing, and heartfelt connections with friends and family.

The community's top-notch chef brought the evening together with culinary flair through a thoughtfully curated and delectable Thanksgiving menu, featuring a range of savory meats, traditional holiday favorites and delightful, sweet treats.

The atmosphere was enriched by heart-warming piano melod...