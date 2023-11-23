Bonsall girls fifth, boys ninth at conference cross country championship meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s girls placed fifth as a team at the Frontier Conference cross country championship meet Nov. 3 on the NTC Park at Liberty Station course in San Diego while the Legionnaires’ boys were ninth.

“It went great,” said Bonsall head coach Manuel Ramirez. “We were happy with the results.”

The Frontier Conference includes the Patriot League, the Pioneer League, and the Summit League. Four cluster meets involving all participating conference teams preceded the league championship meet which determined league champions. The league cha...