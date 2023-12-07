Warrior gridders take eventual CIF champion to overtime

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

When Fallbrook High School won the Warriors’ most recent CIF football championship in 2000 the 50 points Fallbrook scored were the second-most ever in an 11-man CIF San Diego Section championship game. La Jolla Country Day scored the newest second-highest total in this year’s CIF Division III final, and the Torreys advanced to the championship contest with a 39-38 overtime win in the semifinal match November 17 at Fallbrook.

“We made too many mistakes, too many avoidable penalties,” Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson said.

Johnson still praised th...