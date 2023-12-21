Mission Theater to offer more movies and a comedy show

FALLBROOK – The Mission Theater is holding a Fallbrook New Year’s Eve party where guests can dance to music of all ages, drink free champagne and get party favors, Sunday, Dec. 31. They will watch the ball drop at 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the party starts at 7:00. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Tickets can be bought at https://fallbrookmissiontheater.com/.

The theater at 231 N. Main Ave. will continue its 6:30 p.m. Friday night movies with Michael J. Fox in “Back to the Future,” Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, followed by Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman in Alfred Hitchcock�...