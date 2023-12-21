Madison Rae wins Soviet Problem Stakes
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 9:52pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
San Luis Rey Training Center filly and Ocean Breeze Ranch foal Madison Rae won the Sunday, Dec. 10, Soviet Problem Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course.
Madison Rae, who is trained by Peter Miller, won the 1-mile dirt race for two-year-old California-bred fillies by half a length over second-place Loretta Lynn. She led throughout the race and had a winning time of 1 minute, 38 seconds, 52 tenths.
"She ran very well," Miller said.
The race was the fourth for Madison Rae, and she has been ridden by four different jockeys. Juan Hernandez rode her Sept. 9, a...
