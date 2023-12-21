Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Madison Rae wins Soviet Problem Stakes

 
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 9:52pm

Village News/Benoit Photo photos

Madison Rae and jockey Edwin Maldonado continue their lead down the stretch to win the Soviet Problem Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Training Center filly and Ocean Breeze Ranch foal Madison Rae won the Sunday, Dec. 10, Soviet Problem Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course.

Madison Rae, who is trained by Peter Miller, won the 1-mile dirt race for two-year-old California-bred fillies by half a length over second-place Loretta Lynn. She led throughout the race and had a winning time of 1 minute, 38 seconds, 52 tenths.

"She ran very well," Miller said.

The race was the fourth for Madison Rae, and she has been ridden by four different jockeys. Juan Hernandez rode her Sept. 9, a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

