Warriors reach field hockey quarterfinals

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Being in what might have been the toughest league in the county adversely affected the win-loss record of Fallbrook High School’s field hockey team, but the Warriors won their first-round CIF playoff game before losing to the top-seeded Division I team in the quarterfinals.

“Very pleased,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.

Fallbrook had a 1-9 record in Avocado League play. Torrey Pines and Poway shared the league championship with 9-1 records. Torrey Pines had an overall record of 18-5-1 and the Falcons were 16-3 against California teams. Poway was 2...