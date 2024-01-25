Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

January brings big art wins for the Bakers

Last updated Jan 25, 2024 10:59pm0
Share e-Edition
count

Karen Langer Backer's watercolor painting, "Flurry," is awarded first place last month at Fallbrook Art Association's monthly exhibit, and was awarded first place in the Watercolor category in EAA's "And Now for Something Completely Different" exhibit.

>img src="/IMG/-Yeonc-glgUohftaiEmO6AvKgJ3t0/XPATH/home/cms_data/dfault/photos/stories/id/3/0/75230/s_bottomXEXT1418x34510is.jpg" alt="">
count

Larry Baker's "Horsin' Around on Nightmare Alley" is awarded first place in the Mixed Media category in Escondido Art Association's exhibit "And Now for Something Completely Different."

count

Karen Langer Baker's watercolor painting of an iris receives a second place award in the FAA's annual Volunteers show.

count

Karen Langer Baker's collage, "Nowhere to Hide," is given second place at Fallbrook Artists Association's January exhibit. It can be seen at FAA's new gallery, 119 N. Main Ave.

count

Karen Langer Baker's Mixed Media acrylic painting over collage, "Persian Delights," receives an honorable mention in the same EAA exhibit.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 