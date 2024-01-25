January brings big art wins for the Bakers

count
Karen Langer Backer's watercolor painting, "Flurry," is awarded first place last month at Fallbrook Art Association's monthly exhibit, and was awarded first place in the Watercolor category in EAA's "And Now for Something Completely Different" exhibit.
Larry Baker's "Horsin' Around on Nightmare Alley" is awarded first place in the Mixed Media category in Escondido Art Association's exhibit "And Now for Something Completely Different."
Karen Langer Baker's watercolor painting of an iris receives a second place award in the FAA's annual Volunteers show.
Karen Langer Baker's collage, "Nowhere to Hide," is given second place at Fallbrook Artists Association's January exhibit. It can be seen at FAA's new gallery, 119 N. Main Ave.
Karen Langer Baker's Mixed Media acrylic painting over collage, "Persian Delights," receives an honorable mention in the same EAA exhibit.
