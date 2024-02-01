Encore kicks off 2024

FALLBROOK – Encore Social Club started the new year with their monthly coffee meeting, and hosted guest speaker Frank Brock from the Fallbrook Substation Senior Volunteer Patrol (SVP).

SVP is designed to draw upon the experience of citizens aged 50 and over in the community, providing a valuable resource to the Sheriff's Department. SVP's perform a multitude of functions for the department including crime prevention, citizen assistance, vacation home checks, and phone calls and house visits for seniors living alone. They are a dedicated group of volunteers with a heart for serving the community.

Encore members reconnected through a variety of activities throughout the month which included a fun 'Let's Go Girls' gathering at Village Roots Deli and Taproom in Fallbrook. This local gem presents a fresh menu of artisan sandwiches, salads, small bites, a large selection of beer and wine, and live music. Good food, company, and atmosphere made for a great gathering 'out on the town'!

Encore members have been busy throughout the month enjoying the variety of recurring activities such as games, cards, wine & dine, food & fun, salad bar, book club, etc. The next coffee meeting will be on Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Deputy District Attorney Scott Pirrello who will be speaking about elder abuse: fraud and scams. This is a relevant subject in today's world, and will provide practical information that everyone can use.

Encore is a community social club open to all residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz. The mission of the club is to provide a foundation for residents to meet one another, create friendships, and enjoy common interests through the broad range of activities offered through the organization. Young and old, singles and couples; all are warmly welcome!

Visit the Encore website at www://fallbrookencoreclub.com for more information on the organization and a detailed description of its activities and events.

Submitted by the Encore Club.