Fallbrook Newcomers attend a festive holiday party at Pala Mesa Resort

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers, the community organization dedicated to welcoming and promoting friendship among Fallbrook residents, recently held a fun and festive Holiday Party at the lovely Pala Mesa Resort hosted by Newcomers Events Director Candice Kelly.

The Newcomers' annual Holiday Party provides an opportunity for members to enjoy socializing, great entertainment, dancing and a delicious full course buffet dinner at a lovely venue.

The Holiday Party took place Dec. 6, 2023, and the festivities included fun photo ops with adorable, handcrafted holiday themed photo frames, lively entertainment provided by Newcomers members Eileen Weeks, Charlet Burcin and Doru Valcu, and excellent dance music courtesy of Newcomers member host DJ John Weeks.

The evening was a rousing success thanks to the much-appreciated efforts of Kelly and her amazing team who orchestrated a memorable event for all to enjoy.

The Annual Holiday Party is a testament to the Fallbrook Newcomers' commitment to providing fun and engaging activities for its members and guests. In a show of appreciation, as Newcomer Mindy C. commented, "We had a wonderful time at the FNC Winter Wonderland party tonight at Pala Mesa Resort. Great food, music, dancing and friends! Thank you Candice Kelly and her event team for a fantastic night!"

Social meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at Christ the King Church at 10 a.m. The upcoming Feb. 8 meeting will feature Rosalie Dedo, a plant lover and lifelong gardener. Dedo's 'Native Plant Gardening' presentation features an inspiring array of native trees, shrubs, ground covers, annuals and perennials that thrive in Fallbrook, accompanied by gorgeous photos.

For more information about Fallbrook Newcomers and upcoming events, visit https://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.