Free calendars feature fourth-graders' water artwork

FALLBROOK – About 275 Fallbrook fourth-graders put their creative caps on for the Fallbrook Public Utility District's annual water conservation poster contest. But only 14 made it into the final product: the 2024 "Be Water Smart" calendar.

Twelve of those winning images appear inside the calendar – one for each of the 12 months of the year; another image is printed on the cover, and another is for January of 2025.

The calendars are available free at the FPUD office, and the chamber of commerce, while supplies last. They were also previously available at several other locations around town.

The pupils' colorful images vividly depict the contest's theme. FPUD judges scrutinized the entries to find the most eye-catching images illustrating the need for saving water.

Those 14 student artists were recognized at the Jan. 22 board of directors meeting. Each received a gift card to Amazon, school supplies, and their artwork was matted and framed for them. The top three winners and the calendar cover artist also received a T-shirt with their artwork printed on it.

First place is Jacquelyn Rodriguez of Fallbrook STEM Academy. Second place is Sandra Serrano Cruz of Fallbrook STEM Academy, and third place is Talia Cabrera of Maie Ellis Elementary. The cover artwork is by Emily Domingo of Live Oak Elementary.

The other winners are:

· Fallbrook STEM Academy – Johari Martinez Chavez, Tital Beltran, Elyse Weddle and Dietrich Kell

· Live Oak Elementary – Cason Jarnagan, Angelique Rosas and Arely Vasquez

· William H. Frazier Elementary – Topanga Laurenson and Teresa de Guadalupe Pascual Pedro

· Maie Ellis Elementary – Sophia Zarraga

The annual contest is open to all fourth graders within FPUD's service area. It is an effort to highlight water awareness in semi-arid San Diego County. Fourth graders have studied water and the water cycle, and can vividly depict the need for saving water.

Most of Fallbrook's fourth-grade classrooms were visited by FPUD spokeswoman Noelle Denke who tested their knowledge with a game of water bingo and talked about water conservation.

Posters were judged on the best expression of the theme, also design, creativity and artistic skill. Winning artwork will also be displayed in FPUD's boardroom throughout the year. It is also on the FPUD website and will be used in the district's social media posts on Facebook and Twitter.

