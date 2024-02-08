Pala Band of Mission Indians announces sponsorship of historic NFL-sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast

PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians announced its sponsorship of the 2024 NFL-Sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast, taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, Feb. 10. The partnership with Athletes in Action aims to elevate the 36th Bart Starr Award, paying tribute to the legendary Jim Thorpe.

The NFL Super Bowl Breakfast has long been a symbol of sportsmanship and leadership as it spotlights the annual Bart Starr Awardee, an accolade that recognizes an NFL player for outstanding character and leadership both on and off the field. The award is named after the iconic Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr – an individual of impeccable character who served his family and community faithfully and acted as a role model for athletes and business people alike.

This year’s event will pay homage to Jim Thorpe, one of the most versatile and accomplished athletes in history. Thorpe, a member of the Sac and Fox Nation and a descendant of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, was the first Native American to win a Gold Medal twice for the United States in the 1912 Summer Olympics. He was also the first president of the American Professional Football Association in 1920 and then-appointed president of the National Football League in 1922. His legacy is a testament to the power of resilience, determination and excellence.

The Pala Band’s collaboration with Athletes in Action represents more than just a sponsorship opportunity; it is a cultural celebration and an acknowledgment of the rich heritage and contributions of Tribal Nations to sports and society.

“The Pala Band of Mission Indians has always been known for its strong commitment to community partnerships and cultural heritage,” Robert Smith, chair of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, said. “We are thrilled to play a part in contributing to this symbolic event that will celebrate Jim Thorpe’s remarkable legacy.”

The Pala Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized tribe whose reservation is located along the Palomar Mountain range approximately 30 miles northeast of San Diego. The majority of the over 900 tribal members live on the 12,000-acre reservation, established for Cupeño and Luiseño Indians, who consider themselves to be one proud people – Pala.

Submitted by Pala Band of Mission Indians.