Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists for Art of the Avocado Art Competition

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the "Art of the Avocado" art competition is now calling for entries. The art competition is part of Fallbrook's annual Avocado Festival.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an "avocado" must be easily identifiable in all pieces.

Three categories: 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional cash prizes awarded in each:

first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. The photography category cash prizes awarded are first place – $150, second place – $125 and third place – $100.

Additional cash prize awards are Merrill Everett Memorial Award, Holy Guaca-Moly Award, George Bamber Memorial Award, Honorary Mayor Award and the Avocado Chairman Award. Awards will be presented at a private reception.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award a prize for their "Chamber's Pick" and the winner of this award will be invited to design a piece of artwork that will be used in the 2025 Avocado Festival logo.

Entries should be delivered to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office located at

111 South Main Avenue, on Saturday, March 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The community is invited to vote for the People's Choice Award during the month of April at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office as well as the day of the Avocado Festival, Sunday, April 21. The winner will be notified that evening.

To register or request the Rules and Entry Form, contact Anita Kimzey, 714-222-2462 or [email protected].

Rules and Entry Form can also be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, The Gallery, FAA (119 N. Main Ave.), the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce, the Green Art House (1075 S. Mission Road, Ste. D, or downloaded from the Chamber of Commerce website:

http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.