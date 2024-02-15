World Chamber Jazz Ensemble, Quarteto Nuevo, to perform in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Returning to Fallbrook by popular acclaim, Fallbrook Music Society brings musical ensemble, Quarteto Nuevo, back to Fallbrook Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. Fallbrook is one of their first stops during their upcoming Western states tour.

"Quarteto Nuevo's virtuoso musicians skillfully blend their music with a contemporary flair along with the new sounds of their 'Jazz Road Suite,'" Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society, said. "We've had numerous folks asking when they can see Quarteto Nuevo back in Fallbrook – I can't count the number of 'wow' comments by patrons at the end of their last concert.

"This is a must-see performance," he said.

Quarteto Nuevo provides a musical experience that transcends borders and genres. The group's unique sound is a testament to their masterful fusion of different music genres. Their unique instrumentation – soprano saxophone, played by Damon Zick; cello, played by Jacob Szekely; guitar, played by Kenton Youngstrom, and hand percussion, played by Felipe Frage – richly colors their wide-ranging repertoire. The dynamic group will be joined at this performance by Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist and arranger, Bill Cunliffe.

Winners of two South Arts Jazz Road Tours grants, the ensemble has composed a suite of works composed by the band's members entitled "Jazz Road Suite," which explores the connection between jazz and geographical and cultural locations. Each composition was written to invoke a unique feeling of place for each of the included states Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming, among others.

Quarteto Nuevo's Jazz Road Suite: Western States is made possible with the support of Jazz Road, a national initiative of South Arts which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m .; seating is general admission. The performance is free admission – but reservations are recommended, as seating is limited.

For a free reservation, visit https://www.fallbrooksociety.org and click on the Quarteto Nuevo Eventbrite ticket link. Fallbrook Music Society is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving Fallbrook and its surrounding communities for more than 46 years. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org or call 760-451-8644.

Submitted by Fallbrook Music Society.