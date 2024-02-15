Legionnaires have home soccer playoff match Feb. 16, home boys basketball playoff Feb. 17

The CIF playoff selection and seeding meetings Feb. 10 gave first-round byes and quarterfinals home games to Bonsall High School’s boys soccer and boys basketball teams.

The Legionnaires are in Division V-AA for both sports. The top four seeds were given first-round byes and a home game later in the week. Bonsall’s boys soccer team will begin playoff action at home, which for Bonsall means Ingold Sports Park in Fallbrook, Friday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. and if they win they will play Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The Legionnaires’ boys basketball team will commence post-season play Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Jim Banks Sports Complex at Pala and if they win, they will play at Pala again Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Rain canceled the final two scheduled Pioneer League and regular-season games for Bonsall’s boys soccer team, but the Legionnaires won their first-ever league championship in that sport and posted a 9-0-1 league record along with a 9-4-3 overall regular-season mark.

The Legionnaires were seeded third among Division V-AA teams. St. Joseph Academy received the sixth seed and Calipatria was seeded eleventh, so those two teams were given a first-round game for the right to advance to the quarterfinal match in Fallbrook.

The soccer quarterfinal, contingent upon satisfactory weather, will begin at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to the Feb. 20 semifinal which has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.

High Tech High North County was given the second seed, so if the Raptors win their quarterfinal match, they will host the semifinal. Should Bonsall win and the victor of the first-round game between seventh-seeded West Shores and 10th-seeded Victory Christian Academy defeat the Raptors, the semifinal will take place at Ingold Sports Park.

Bonsall is in the Sierra League for boys basketball. The Cambridge School won the league championship with an 8-0 record. Bonsall, The Preuss School, and Southern California Yeshiva all had 4-4 records to share second place. The Legionnaires were 11-8 overall during the regular season. Southern California Yeshiva was 11-11 in all regular-season matches while The Preuss School was 7-21. The selection and seeding committee gave Bonsall the fourth seed while seeding Southern California Yeshiva sixth.

Monarch Academy had the fifth seed among Division V-AA boys basketball teams and Borrego Springs was seeded 12th, giving those two schools a first-round game whose winner earned the right to play at Bonsall. The Feb. 17 quarterfinal will have a 7 p.m. start.

Tri-City Christian has the top seed, so an Eagles win Saturday will create a Feb. 20 semi final in Vista while if Bonsall wins and the Eagles lose to the winner of the first-round game between eighth-seeded Julian and ninth-seeded Escondido Adventist Academy, the Feb. 20 game with a 7 p.m. start will be played in Pala.

The sites for the CIF finals have not yet been selected. The Division V-AA boys soccer championship will, if the weather permits, be played Feb. 22 and have a 4:30 p.m. start. The boys basketball final will take place Feb. 23 and begin at 5 p.m.