Stroney fifth at CIF divisional tournament

The CIF Division I girls wrestling tournament took place Feb. 3 at Steele Canyon High School, and Fallbrook High School sophomore Dalanie Stroney placed fifth in the 105-pound weight class.

"She had a really good day wrestling," said Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson.

Stroney also became the first-ever Fallbrook High School girl to place at a CIF wrestling tournament. Last year, 2023 graduate Alyssa Wilson became the first Fallbrook student-athlete to compete in the CIF girls wrestling tournament. Wilson won her first match before losing to the weight class winner and to the girl who placed third.

This year, four Fallbrook girls wrestled at the CIF tournament. "We had a little better odds with four girls," Brockson said.

Fallbrook sophomore Madelie Mendez won two matches before losing in the match whose winner would be among the top six and thus place. The Fallbrook contingent also included junior Danielle Roberts and freshman Kayla Bano.

Stroney began competition against Reika Proctor of Steele Canyon. Proctor pinned Stroney 44 seconds into the second period and eventually advanced to the final although a medical forfeit relegated her to second place.

Wrestling tournaments have a double-elimination format other than the championship match between two previously undefeated wrestlers and the fifth-place match between the two consolation semifinals losers, and Stroney began consolation bracket competition by pinning Aidee Arroyo of Mission Hills 1:04 into that match. Stroney then won a 6-4 decision in her bout with Tiger Farzad of San Marcos.

The consolation semifinal between Stroney and Lianna Hernandez of Rancho Bernardo ended with Hernandez pinned Stroney at the end of the second period. Hernandez eventually took fourth place.

"She had a couple of tough matches," Brockson said of Stroney.

The fifth-place match was between Stroney and Jayselle Suetos of Granite Hills. Stroney won a 9-7 decision.

"We were kind of stoked," Brockson said.

Stroney had not wrestled in either high school or club competition prior to this season. "Everything sort of started clicking at the end of the year," Brockson said.

The fifth-place match went into overtime. Stroney recognized Suetos' move and was able to turn Suetos for the takedown which provided two points and the sudden-death victory. "She's a smart girl," Brockson said.

Mendez wrestled in the 155-pound bracket. She pinned Lesly Morales of San Pasqual 1:12 into their first-round bout. Aubrey Gaona of Steele Canyon, who eventually placed second, pinned Mendez 34 seconds into their quarterfinal match.

Mendez then pinned Amanda Jacques of Central (El Centro) 1:12 into the second period of that match. Jessica Fusebio Flores of Mission Hills advanced to the consolation semifinals by pinning Mendez 36 seconds into the match.

Brockson noted that Mendez had been ill the day before. "She was not 100%, but she went out there," he said. "She was really hurting, so for her just to show up we were really happy."

Kayla Edwards of Rancho Buena Vista won the 135-pound championship. Edwards was Roberts' first opponent. Although Roberts was pinned 1:32 after the match began, Edwards won her other three matches with less time elapsed. Roberts then faced Aliana Gonzalez of Granite Hills, who pinned Roberts 40 seconds into the match.

Bano began the 125-pound competition against Brynn Fortner of San Marcos, who pinned Bano 1:01 into the second period. Sury Frias of Orange Glen pinned Bano four seconds into the third period of their consolation match.