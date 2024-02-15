Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors chase the Nighthawks

Last updated Feb 16, 2024 11:22am0
Share
count

Fallbrook's Xavier Gonzalez dribbles the ball down field during the varsity boys soccer game against the Del Norte Nighthawks, Feb. 7. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Warrior Jesus Juan Martin battles for the ball against a Nighthawk opponent. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook's Daniel Zuniga heads the ball to a teammate during the game against Del Norte. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Warrior Raymundo Lopez battles for the ball against a Nighthawk defender. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook's Duvan Rosas dribbles the ball against Del Norte. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Warrior Leonardo Rodriguez races for the ball against a Nighthawk. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook's Jesus Juan Martin gets to the ball against a Del Norte opponent. Fallbrook lost the varsity boys soccer game, 1-0. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 02/16/2024 13:41