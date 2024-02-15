Warriors chase the Nighthawks

count
Fallbrook's Xavier Gonzalez dribbles the ball down field during the varsity boys soccer game against the Del Norte Nighthawks, Feb. 7. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Jesus Juan Martin battles for the ball against a Nighthawk opponent. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Daniel Zuniga heads the ball to a teammate during the game against Del Norte. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Raymundo Lopez battles for the ball against a Nighthawk defender. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Duvan Rosas dribbles the ball against Del Norte. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Warrior Leonardo Rodriguez races for the ball against a Nighthawk. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Jesus Juan Martin gets to the ball against a Del Norte opponent. Fallbrook lost the varsity boys soccer game, 1-0. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
