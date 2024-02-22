The Bakers score big in February

FALLBROOK – Karen Langer Baker has received first place awards in two different exhibitions this month. One first place winning piece, "Gourds on Display," is a complicated monotype print that she described in detail on "How It's Made," which can be found on Escondido Art Association's Instagram site.

Her acrylic and collage, "Red Ball," received a first place award in Fallbrook Art Association's February exhibit while her watercolor, "Memories," received a second place award in FAA's February show.

Larry Baker's acrylic and collage piece, "Red Bouquet," was awarded a second place in Escondido Art Association's "Seeing Red" show.

Both exhibits can be seen in the art associations' galleries during the month of February.

Fallbrook Art Association's Gallery is located at 119 N Main Ave. and is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Escondido Art Association Gallery is located at 121 W. Grand Ave. and is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FAA's receptions are held on the Saturday following take-in on the first Monday of every month, Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. EAA's receptions are held on the second Saturday of every month from 4-6 p.m.

Submitted by Karen Langer Baker.