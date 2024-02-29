Rain or shine, Encore is where the fun happens

Rain or shine, Encore is where the fun happenscool, rainy weather of the winter season, Encore members continue to enjoy gathering together...rain or shine! The February monthly meeting brought many members out, in spite of the rains, to listen to guest speaker Deputy District Attorney Scot Pirrello.

Pirrello discussed today's latest scams that are succeeding in multi millions of dollars of criminal activity just in San Diego County alone. Members walked away from the meeting empowered with valuable knowledge and tips in order to avoid becoming a victim of a scam.

Encore's members also continued to enjoy the monthly activities including cards, games, book club, wine & dine, food & fun, salad bar, and special events and outings out on the town, to name a few.

The next Encore monthly coffee meeting will be on March 5 at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church on Stage Coach Lane. The guest speaker will be Scott Youngren of Youngren Construction located in Fallbrook. Youngren will be discussing 'Homes for our Troops,' and how they support this nationwide organization in building custom, fully accessible homes for disabled vets, including two projects that will be commencing right here in Fallbrook.

Encore is a community social club open to all who live and/or work in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz. The mission of the club is to provide a foundation for residents to meet one another, create friendships, and enjoy common interests through the broad range of activities offered by the organization.

Each month members gather with coffee, tea, and breakfast bites. There is a different guest speaker at each meeting, covering a wide range of subjects that are always interesting and informative. Additionally, members are able to mingle, sign-up for the social events they are interested in participating in, and learn about all the organization is planning and facilitating for their enjoyment.

Young and old, singles and couples; all are warmly welcome. There is truly something for everyone. Visit www://fallbrookencoreclub.com for more information on the organization and a detailed description of its activities and events.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.